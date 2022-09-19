WHEATFIELD – On Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual Wheatfield Sandhill Crane Festival & Car Show, close to 200 vehicles of all makes and models and a multitude of years, were parked and ready for the adoration of those who came to see them.
Organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the cars were judged in 21 categories plus an overall First, Second and Third were given out. Cars ranged in age from the 1930’s to present day and motorcycles, tractors and trucks were also presented.
The overall winner was a 1941 Willys owned by a gentleman who only signed in as Mike K. He also took first in the Street-Strip category. Placing second was the Ford F100 of Gary Whittington who also took top honors in the Truck 1900 – 1947 category. Showing in third overall was the 1932 Ford Coupe B of Carmen Urbano who also took first in the Cars 1900 – 1932.
For the Motorcycle entrants, the winners were: 1 – Josh Robinson’s 1999 American Ironhorse; 2 – John Clouse’ 1970 Shovel; and, 3 – Daniel Maysonet’s 2003 Honda Shadow Spirit.
In the Restored to Stock category, it was: 1 – 1969 Plymouth Road Runner owned by Ben Gallardo; 2 – 1979 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Jeremy Huber; and 3 - Rick Kaluf’s 1955 Pontiac Star Chief.
For Trucks 1900 – 1947, the top three were: 1 – Ed Hardee’s 1941 Chevy Pick Up; 2 – Vickie Burnes’ 1939 Chevy Pick Up; and, 3 - Stuart Maxwell’s 1947 Fargo FL1-16.
For the 1948 – 1959 Trucks, the winners were 1 - Whittington’s Ford F100; 2 - Rick Wojtewicz’ 1951 Chevy 3100 Pickup; and, 3 – Walt kerns’ 1954 International.
Trucks 1960 – Present top awards went to: 1 - Jeremiah Sibray’s 2009 Sierra Pick Up; 2 - Willie Wireman’s 1972 C10 Truck; and, 3 - Ray Zickmund’s 1962 Chevy C20.
Josh McGriff’s 1966 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser was the only winner in the 4-D Family Sedan category as was the 1949 Alllis Chalmers tractor in the Tractor Division.
In Street-Strip, in addition to winner Mike K, second went to Duane Waldrop’s 1967 Chevy Camaro SS and third went to Zane Robinson’s 1931 Ford A.
Unrestored Original awards went to: 1 – the 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo of Clyde Prince; 2 – the 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo of Jim Hollis; and. 3 – the 1972 Cheyenne Pick-Up of Corey Partin.
For the Classic Muscle Car category, it was: 1 - Sam Kozaitis’ 1970 Chevy Chevelle; 2 – Dennis Pattons’ 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28; and, 3 – Gerry Kolp’s 1969 Chevy Chevelle.
More from this section
In the Modern Muscle Car division, top honors went to: 1 - Matt Kutherford’s 2015 RTR Ford Mustang; 2 – Scott Shireman’s 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T; and, 3 – Bill Spitz’ 2014 Ford Mustang GT Boss 302 Conversion.
Dave Cladwell won the Jeep Category with his 1986 CJ.
For Cars 1900 – 1932, in addition to Urbanos Coupe B, second went to Rita Knesh’ 1932 Ford Coupe and third went to the 1930 Hupmobile of Linda Unland.
In the Cars 1933 - 1939 division, Ron Hardesty’s 1938 Chevy Coupe was first, Jerry Smith’s 1934 Ford Coupe was second and Richard Wojtowkz’ 1934 Ford Coupe was third.
For Cars 1940 – 1949, Gene Shedrow’s 1940 Chevy Delux Sedan was tops and Cecil Williams’ 1940 Forde Coupe was the runner-up.
For Cars 1950 – 1959, it was: 1 – Ken Miller’s 1955 Chevy Bel Air; 2 – David H’ 1955 Pontiac Star Chief; and, 3 – Dale Hileman’s 1957 Ford Skyliner.
In the 1960 -1969 Cars, the top three were: 1 – Dan Gobin’s 1967 Chevy Chevelle; 2 – Bob Ferguson’s 1969 Pontiac GTO; and, 3 – Bob Dewing’s 1966 Chevy Impala SS.
David Lekarczyk’s 1970 Olds 442 was top in the Cars 1970 – 1979, followed by Fred Burke’s 1972 Chevelle and Bryan H’ 1977 Corvette.
For 1980 – 1999 Cars, Pete Krol’s 1995 Corvette was adjudged the best, Bill Williams’ 1991 Corvette was next and Mark Ceglarek’s 1979 Mustang was third.
In Cars 2000 – Presnt, it was: 1 – Frank Morgan’s 2004 Chevy Corvette C5; 2 - Tera Hauersperger’s 2016 Subaru Legacy; and, 3 – Mike Dodson’s 2014 Chevy Vette.
Finally, Roger Own’s 1956 Chevy Belaire and John McGriff’s 1975 AMC Gremlin took first and second, respectively, in the Other category.