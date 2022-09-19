WHEATFIELD – On Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual Wheatfield Sandhill Crane Festival & Car Show, close to 200 vehicles of all makes and models and a multitude of years, were parked and ready for the adoration of those who came to see them.

Organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the cars were judged in 21 categories plus an overall First, Second and Third were given out. Cars ranged in age from the 1930’s to present day and motorcycles, tractors and trucks were also presented.

