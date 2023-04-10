Saint Joe's College in Rensselaer has announced the launch of a new skill development program for regional high school students, which is a groundbreaking example of its progressive approach to higher education. The program is part of the college's efforts to make higher education more accessible and relevant to learners of all backgrounds, both locally and beyond, building upon the growing success of the college's popular career-focused courses for working professionals.
RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College, the historic Rensselaer-area college, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking skill development program, which encourages motivated high school students to jumpstart their higher learning journey. The program is currently in its pilot stage, and it aims to involve area high schoolers in higher learning at an earlier age, providing them with advantages they would not have otherwise.
“Our skill development program is part of our commitment to empowering the community and inspiring the next generation of leaders,” said Hali Chapman, Program Director at Saint Joe’s. “We are opening our certificate programs to select high school students who are willing to step up, work hard, and who are already thinking of their next steps. We’re not adapting our programs to a high school level or watering them down one bit – they are tough. But we’re inviting motivated high schoolers to get a jump on their higher learning, and maybe identify their future career as a result.”
The skill development program is one of many steps taken to address the changing needs of the community, both nearby and far outside Rensselaer. Given the falling rates of traditional college enrollment, with Indiana outpacing the national average in decline, Saint Joe’s is embracing a more progressive model of what college can be in 2023. And it’s working: with standalone courses built for specific career tracks, Saint Joe’s program graduates are exiting with the precise skills they need for the workforce.
“We believe in a ‘Start here, go anywhere’ mentality that empowers learners here to achieve their goals,” said Chapman. “Our graduates of all ages are thriving in the career of their choice, and I love hearing the success stories.”
To learn more about Saint Joseph’s College, including year-round semester programs, potential scholarships, and online course options, please visit https://www.saintjoe.edu.
Originally founded in 1889, Saint Joseph’s (known familiarly as Saint Joe’s) is a historic American institution with Catholic values. The college offers in-person programs at its stately campus in Rensselaer, Indiana, along with online courses, all of which focus on training and education for specialized careers. This includes growing fields such as health sciences, business leadership, networking technology, and cybersecurity. Once a four-year traditional college, Saint Joe has evolved its approach and programs around practical learning that can be applied to real-world work environments, with professional certifications and two-year degree programs currently offered. This progressive approach to higher education has enabled Saint Joe’s to better reflect the needs and interests of modern learners, making its accelerated programs relevant, engaging, and attainable.