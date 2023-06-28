The Indiana State Police Lowell District and other agencies across Indiana will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

Officers will increase patrols from June 30 until July 8 to prevent tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) funds the extra high-visibility enforcement through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

Tags