WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Fire Department was called to a garage fire Thursday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m. to 382 E 650 N. According to Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff, a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive on scene and reported the garage was fully involved and the fire had spread to the attic area of the home attached to the garage.
The fire department requested mutual aide from neighboring fire departments, Medaryville, Keener and Rensselaer.
A man was working on a motorcycle in the garage when it caught on fire, and spread to the structure. He was injured from the fire and was transported by Lutheran Air. Sheriff’s deputies shut down SR 49 and set up a landing zone for the lifeline helicopter with the assistance of the Wheatfield EMS. The injured man was identified as Brandon Jones, 26, of Rensselaer. His condition was unknown according to Chief Deputy Jason Wallace of the sheriff’s department.
Everyone in the house was outside when the first deputy arrived and there were no other injuries. According to the Jasper County Government GIS Site, the property is owned by Jason and Cindi Grigsby.
Ratliff said the home is a total loss, with severe damage to the side where the garage was attached and smoke and water damage throughout. They were on scene for about four hours. Rensselaer fire was called for tankers and later asked to bring the aerial truck to assist with the fire suppression. Keener and Medaryville firefighters assisted on scene as well. Wheatfield EMS remained on scene with firefighters in case they were needed.
Ratliff said one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion, but otherwise there were no injuries to any of the firefighters.
He said the department has recently received a “huge” donation of water, pop, Gatorade and candy bars from the Family Dollar in Wheatfield. He said they have a First Responders program that collects funds for the donations. The department carries water with them to all scenes.