WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Fire Department was called to a garage fire Thursday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m. to 382 E 650 N. According to Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff, a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive on scene and reported the garage was fully involved and the fire had spread to the attic area of the home attached to the garage.

The fire department requested mutual aide from neighboring fire departments, Medaryville, Keener and Rensselaer.

