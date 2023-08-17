DEMOTTE – The 43rd annual DeMotte Rotary Ramble kicked off at 8 a.m. sharp on Saturday, Aug. 12. In just under 17 minutes and five kilometers later, the first runner crossed the finish line.
The race was under the direction of Greg Fieldhouse for the fourth year and, just like the last running, the race kicked off from just south of the intersection of Birch Street with Ninth Street. Fieldhouse expected between 300 and 400 runners and walkers. This year, 392 competitors completed the race. The race is a special favorite for many area runners due to the interesting course and the unique wooden shoe trophies that are awarded to the top finishers in various weight classes and age groups. Times overall, this year, were slower for all due to the warmer morning and relatively high humidity.
The overall winner was Hunter Drain, age 16, with a time of 16:54.0. Fifteen-year-old Krysta Sytsma, was the top female finisher with a time of 19:25.1, finishing 21st overall. Both top runners are from DeMotte.
Placing and showing for the males were Steven Bugarin, 37, from South Chicago and Ethan Ehrhardt, 17, of DeMotte. Bugarin finished in 17:07.6 and Ehrhardt turned in an outstanding time of 17:19.7.
For the ladies, second and third overall went to DeMotte eighth-grader Jenna Walker, 13, in 20:17.4 and Emma Bell, 17, in 21:18.2, 35th and 45th overall, respectively.
Other notable top-10 finishers were: Fourth – Derek Vander Molen – age 33 – 17:38.1; Fifth - Andrew Jankowski - age 28 - 17:50.1; Sixth - Luke Lukasik – 16 – 17:54.1; Seventh – Devin Homer – 34 – 18.01.1; Eighth – Miguel Serrano – 48 – 18:02.6; Ninth - Randy Sterk - 33 - 18:02.7; and, 10th - Daniel Hartwig - 31 - 18:35.5.
The youngest finishers were a pair of 3-year-olds: Talon Nelms and Ryn Fieldhouse, of DeMotte, who finished in 38:40.6 and 43:26.9, respectively. There were 13 runners aged eight or under that competed.
The oldest finisher was Jim Gross, age 84, who completed the ramble in 42:15.3. There were six runners over the age of 80.
Winning the Master Runner classes were Elaine Hendricks, age 66, who ran it in 23:10.0 and Serrano.
T & H Timing again provided the timing making results almost instantaneous to the runners and walkers. Complete results can be found on their website, www.thtiming.com/2023raceresults.
The Rotary Ramble was created by former Kankakee Valley Physical Education teacher Char Groet, who also was the race director for the first 37 years of the race before stepping down five years ago. The DeMotte/Kankakee Valley Rotary Club is the annual sponsor.