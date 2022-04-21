WEST LAFAYETTE – Mitch Armbruster has been named chief human resources officer at the Purdue Research Foundation.
His first day in the position will be May 2.
PRF President Brian Edelman said Armbruster, in this new role, will connect and collaborate with multiple teams, including Purdue University's human resources team.
"Mitch will work closely with Matt Folk and the Purdue for Life leadership team," Edelman said. "He also will work closely with Greg Deason and Alliance Management to deliver our promises of workforce development and hiring support to companies that have joined the Discovery Park District at Purdue and the Purdue Research Park network."
The role returns Armbruster to Purdue, where he earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1988.
"My Purdue University education has afforded me many great opportunities in life," Armbruster said. "I'm excited to do what I can to give back as Purdue Research Foundation and Purdue for Life advance the mission of the university."
Armbruster previously served as executive director of absence management at Providence, one of the nation's largest health care systems. He also spent more than 27 years at Eli Lilly and Company in various human resources roles.
Edelman said PRF has never had as much responsibility for advancing Purdue University's mission as it does today.
"Our success requires the best possible employees doing their best work in commercializing Purdue technologies to improve the world and the lives of its people, and in placemaking to ensure a strong innovation environment exists in West Lafayette to attract industry, investment and innovators to drive Purdue's commercialization success," Edelman said. "Each of these support functions makes the strong daily execution of the foundation's commercialization and placemaking missions possible."