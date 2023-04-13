For those who know someone with a tendency to wander, it is a stressful situation for all involved. Fortunately, a new program from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has been formed to help in these cases: Project Lifesaver of Jasper County.

Project Lifesaver International is a non-profit organization that works to find people with cognitive disabilities who tend to wander, including (but not limited to) those who have Alzheimer’s Syndrome, dementia, autism, Down’s Syndrome or PTSD. The organization provides tools needed to track these individuals, so that their loved ones can know they’ll be rescued safely. Operated at the municipality level, Project Lifesaver is used in several departments throughout the United States.

