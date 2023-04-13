For those who know someone with a tendency to wander, it is a stressful situation for all involved. Fortunately, a new program from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has been formed to help in these cases: Project Lifesaver of Jasper County.
Project Lifesaver International is a non-profit organization that works to find people with cognitive disabilities who tend to wander, including (but not limited to) those who have Alzheimer’s Syndrome, dementia, autism, Down’s Syndrome or PTSD. The organization provides tools needed to track these individuals, so that their loved ones can know they’ll be rescued safely. Operated at the municipality level, Project Lifesaver is used in several departments throughout the United States.
Project Lifesaver of Jasper County is led by Jason Wallace, Chief Deputy of Jasper County. The idea of bringing Project Lifesaver to Jasper County stemmed from Patrick Williamson, Sheriff of Jasper County, in response to multiple concerned citizens asking Williamson if there was a program to track people in Jasper County. Williamson noticed nearby counties such as Porter County were already using Project Lifesaver, and saw value for the program in a rural area.
“We’ve had several people that have wandered. And it is a scary situation, because especially in a rural area, you’ve got water, you’ve got cornfields,” said Captain Jack Bulington, of Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. “This kind of helps us along, at least points us in the direction where they’re at.”
Those eligible for Project Lifesaver must have one of the aforementioned cognitive disabilities and require a caregiver. The individual is given a water-resistant bracelet which can be worn on an arm or leg. While the bracelet is worn at all times, a caregiver can request multiple bracelets if the individual participates in activities such as water sports, allowing the person to maintain a sense of autonomy.
Clients are required to go to a check-in appointment every two months to change the bracelet’s batteries and discuss any issues that may be occurring.
The initial equipment costs ranged from an estimated $5,000 to $6,000, with $300 for each bracelet. The bill was picked up through sponsor donations from DeMotte KV Rotary Club, Jasper-Newton Foundation and Jasper County REMC. While some Project Lifesaver branches require clients to pay for registration due to insufficient funding, Williamson felt the program should be available free of charge for Jasper County.
“The sheriff said, ‘No, we’re not going to charge for this. This is something that we’re going to give to the community,’” Wallace said. “And some of these individuals might not be able to afford $300 initially.”
In the unfortunate event that the client wanders, the search and rescue team uses a receiver connected to a car antenna to find them. The receiver has a quarter-mile radius, and is used to detect a signal from the client’s brace. Listening to the receiver, the team can determine how close they are to the client.
“It’s got a quarter-mile radius, so you can only drive like 25 miles an hour, but it’ll pick it up,” said Bulington. “You just got to kind of listen to it. The louder it gets, that’s the direction you got to go. You got to stop every once in a while, and you’ve got to reevaluate which way you’re going. So it should take it down to a quarter of a mile, which is great.”
Despite assistance from Project Lifesaver, Wallace said caregivers are still implored to call the sheriff’s office the moment they realize their client has wandered off, with time being of the essence due to equipment set-up and driving to the caregiver’s location.
In addition to Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, clients can also access Project Lifesaver services from other locations, so if the client wanders while traveling out-of-area, the caregivers can receive help from that location’s Project Lifesaver department.
“Let’s say they went to Florida on a trip, and they wander down there. And that place has Lifesaver,” Bulington said. “They can call us and we’ll give them [the client’s] tracking code number that we have to program into the receiver. So, you still can go on vacation, and if need to, you can go to the place that has the same project.”
To become certified for Project Lifesaver, the officers are required to attend training annually. The task force also rehearses in diverse environments to get experience with the various terrains they might have to search through. In one instance, Bulington noted the Jasper County Fair Association and St. Joseph’s College gave approval to use their facilities for training exercises.
Currently, the group running Project Lifesaver of Jasper County consists of six members of the sheriff’s office. Wallace said that anyone interested in the program can volunteer, both for search and rescue as well as facilitating client check-ins and changing batteries.
“If I had somebody at the school, you know, a child that has autism that, and that school or that child is more comfortable with a school official who is trained in this, why not have them check it every 60 days rather than us?’ Wallace said. “Maybe he’s not so comfortable around us.”
In order to rescue more people across Jasper County, Wallace hopes Project Lifesaver will grow, and that more caregivers will turn to it in order to keep the people for whom they are caring safe from harm.
“Our goal, our dream, we’d love to have the program blow up and become you know, more used. I know there’s a lot of families that are suffering with these type of issues — a wanderer — and just put their minds at ease, as in ‘Hey, they’ve got one of those.’ If they get out, call the sheriff’s department. We’ll get out there and we’ll find them.”