RICHARD ALLEN

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 26, and arraigned on Oct. 28, at the Carroll County Courthouse for the murder of the two Delphi girls killed in February 2017.

DELPHI — Special Judge Frances Gull, presiding in the murder case against Richard Allen, allowed a redacted release of the probable cause affidavit, which explains the reason for the charges against Allen. The affidavit had not been released to the public until after a hearing to allow the release on Nov. 22. The names of witnesses have been redacted from the affidavit.

In the probable cause, an unspent bullet found lying between the girls’ bodies was matched to a Sig Sauer Model P226 belonging to Allen by the Indiana State Police laboratory. A search warrant was obtained and a search of Allen’s home on Oct. 13 found jackets, boots, knives and firearms, including the Sig Sauer, which is a .40 caliber pistol. The bullet found was also a .40 caliber. 

