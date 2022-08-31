DEMOTTE — A storm with powerful winds hit northern Jasper County Monday afternoon knocking down electric poles, trees and limbs as it blew through. A line of poles along US 231, south of SR 110, were broken causing others to lean and took out the power to about 7,000 homes.

Stephanie Johnson, marketing director of Jasper County REMC, said the poles are NIPSCO poles and are a major feed to the area and feed the electricity to REMC’s substation.

