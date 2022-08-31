DEMOTTE — A storm with powerful winds hit northern Jasper County Monday afternoon knocking down electric poles, trees and limbs as it blew through. A line of poles along US 231, south of SR 110, were broken causing others to lean and took out the power to about 7,000 homes.
Stephanie Johnson, marketing director of Jasper County REMC, said the poles are NIPSCO poles and are a major feed to the area and feed the electricity to REMC’s substation.
Before power could be restored, the electricity had to be rerouted so people’s power could be restored before the poles are replaced and restored to their upright positions. Once that was accomplished, and Johnson said, it is not an easy task, REMC could then go out and fix lines knocked down by trees and limbs.
Johnson said everyone other than those whose electrical lines were damaged on their side of the poles were back on by 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. She said one customer had to have an electrician fix their lines at the house.
She said there was a lot of tree damage interfering with the lines and the linemen worked despite the pouring rain and lightning that continued through late Monday night.