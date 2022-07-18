NERF NIGHT AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library staff on Friday, July 29 from 6-8 p.m. for Nerf Night!
Ages 8 and up are welcome to join us for capture the flag games using foam guns and darts. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Participants are required to bring their own unmodified Nerf toy and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts.
Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event.
Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Space is limited!
NELSON’S CHICKEN FUNDRAISER AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Friend’s of the Wheatfield Library will be holding a Nelson’s Chicken Fundraiser on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library parking lot in conjunction with the town-wide garage sales.
Presale tickets can be purchased with any Friends member or at the library’s front desk. Price is $8 for half a chicken.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on July 26 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great!
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
COLORING YOUR STRESS
AWAY/ THE UFO (UNFINISHED OBJECT) CRAFTS GROUP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on July 25 and come and go as you please between 5:30-7 p.m. for its UFO Crafts Group! Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects; or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
CREATE A RECYCLED
OCEAN CRAFT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Plastic bags coming out of your ears? Don’t send them to landfills!
Teens, adults and seniors are invited to come to the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, July 26 from 6-7 p.m. and learn how to transform plastic waste into “plarn”, a crafting material that can be used to crochet, knit, macrame and more.
Participants will make some plarn and create a bracelet or key chain.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.