DeMOTTE — Rain did not stop the residents of DeMotte from wanting high quality, home-made products, and that is exactly what they got at the recent spring pop-up market.
Nine vendors got together to sell their products, from beautiful hand-crafted jewelry — courtesy of Twisted Metal — to Tiny Town Goat Soap. This market had the goods.
Despite the downpour, the market had a solid turn-out.
“My husband had to drive home three times to help me restock our products,” said Laurie Reynolds of Farm Life Candles.
Dawn Toppen, the host of this event, sold every last bag of her tasty Frappe’ Vino. She said a total of three crates full of her product were sold on Saturday.
Be sure to watch for future pop-up markets by following The Homestead Barn Facebook page.