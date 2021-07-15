JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin a culvert pipe lining project on I-65 at mile marker 208 beginning Sunday, July 18.
This project will begin with overnight lane closures from mile marker 207-209 to install barrier walls along the outside shoulders to protect the work zone from traffic.
The right northbound lane will be closed from approximately 9 p.m. July 18 to 6 a.m. July 19, and the right southbound lane will be closed from approximately 9 p.m. July 19 to 6 a.m. July 20.
The outside shoulders will remain closed through the duration of the pipe lining project, which will take approximately two-and-a-half weeks.
Overnight lane closures to remove the temporary barrier walls are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 2. The right northbound lane will be closed from approximately 9 p.m. Aug. 2 to 6 a.m. Aug. 3, and the right southbound lane will be closed from approximately 9 p.m. Aug. 3 to 6 a.m. Aug. 4.
The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area.
Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.