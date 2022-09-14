Pickleball courts ready for play

Pickleball courts are ready for play at Freedom Park in DeMotte.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

DEMOTTE — The final touch was added to the new pickleball courts in Freedom Park Monday with the installation of the nets. The pickleball courts were a parks department project begun in 2021 after feedback from residents who enjoyed playing the popular game while wintering in the south.

The tennis courts at the park were in good condition and just needed to be painted into the size of a pickleball court, which is smaller than a tennis court. People can still use the courts for tennis as well.

