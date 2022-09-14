DEMOTTE — The final touch was added to the new pickleball courts in Freedom Park Monday with the installation of the nets. The pickleball courts were a parks department project begun in 2021 after feedback from residents who enjoyed playing the popular game while wintering in the south.
The tennis courts at the park were in good condition and just needed to be painted into the size of a pickleball court, which is smaller than a tennis court. People can still use the courts for tennis as well.
Town Manager Michael Cain said, “While some find the painted pickleball field distracting, the courts can still be utilized as tennis courts, as the pickleball courts are laid out in the center of them.”
The existing tennis court nets were used for the pickle ball courts and lowered to the prescribed height, Cain explained, and no other changes were made. Jackson Striping of Rensselaer laid out the white lines first, then the parks department personnel taped and painted the fields of the court by hand. The paint for the concrete is specially formatted for pickleball and cost a “few hundred dollars,” according to Cain.
The nets will remain in place until ice and snow are present, so residents can play pickleball until the snow flies.