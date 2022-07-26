DeMOTTE — Freedom Park in DeMotte will soon have an official pickle ball court by transforming one of the tennis courts. Streets Superintendent Jeff Powers said they have the paint and have a company coming to do the striping of the court. No timeline for completion of the pickle court was given at the town council meeting on Monday night.

Chip Thompson of Abonmarche Engineering reported the sewer line from the corner of SR 10 and 110 to the truck stop is nearing completion. The lift station will start running this week with the line from the TA to the town going active.

Tags

Trending Food Videos