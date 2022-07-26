DeMOTTE — Freedom Park in DeMotte will soon have an official pickle ball court by transforming one of the tennis courts. Streets Superintendent Jeff Powers said they have the paint and have a company coming to do the striping of the court. No timeline for completion of the pickle court was given at the town council meeting on Monday night.
Chip Thompson of Abonmarche Engineering reported the sewer line from the corner of SR 10 and 110 to the truck stop is nearing completion. The lift station will start running this week with the line from the TA to the town going active.
He also said the water line to the high school is also operational.
The new water tower by I-65 is up and will be painted soon.
The weekend storms caused some damage with lightning striking a generator at the water treatment plant and parts have been ordered to fix it. Two trees in Iron Lake came down Powers said.
The town is gearing up for the Touch of Dutch festival on Aug. 12 and 13. Powers is making plans to have Halleck Street cleaned before the parade and festival. Executive Director of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Diva Rish told the town council the planning for the festival is going well. She asked if Division would be finished by that time. It will not, she was told.
Town Manager Mike Cain explained the town had to file separate liens on a project that was done in 2012 and had to advertise a public notice in the newspaper after an audit. The issue came from a FEMA block grant that allowed the town to purchase two properties in 2012 due to flooding issues. The grant allowed the town to pay off the liens and mortgages on the properties on Begonia Street, as well as demolition and clean up of the properties, which were turned into green space.
He said the federal government audited the State of Indiana. The audit disclosed a discrepancy in the grant paperwork from that time and is now corrected.