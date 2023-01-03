DEMOTTE — Just before Christmas, Pho Eades was asked to once again come to a DeMotte Christian High School sporting event, ostensibly to take photos for the high school of a special event. What everyone but Pho knew that night, was that he was the star of that special even.
In an event that has been in the planning stages since last spring, Eades was honored for the hundreds of hours spread over more than a decade that he has taken thousands of photos of events at the school and given them to the students and families of the former Covenant Christian and now DeMotte Christian High School.
Eades' family had ensured that he would be available that night and, unbeknownst to him, were all in attendance. He was given the signal to get ready to take the photos between the junior varsity and varsity games but was genuinely caught by surprise when the announcer began with, "We all know the value of a picture, a moment in time captured and treasured. This individual has brought us so much joy as a person but has also gifted us moments of time for us to enjoy throughout our lifetimes."
With that, it dawned on Eades that he was the one to be honored.
The announcer continued, "This individual has served us so wholeheartedly with joy. He's brought smiles to our faces with his antics and big personality and he's brought a contagious energy to our school and especially to our athletic events."
Most anyone who has ever attended either a home or even most of the away Knight's sporting events, has undoubtedly seen Eades in action as he weaves around whatever event taking hundreds of photos at each. He has become so well known that the officials at away events never even question whether he should be on the sideline or behind the finish line.
When taking photos, Eades is unobtrusive and reserved, until he gets near the student section and begins to interact with the kids. The kids love him and he loves them and it shows.
Eades was summoned to center court while everyone stood and cheered, even the teams. He was publicly thanked and several of the school's coaches, both past and present, joined in. Eades was joined by wife Nancy and his family Allison, Andrea, Grant and Amy, who were also thanked for all of the time and effort they have put in to Pho's adventures.
Eades was then presented with a soccer ball, volleyball and basketball, each signed by DMCHS athletes and coaches, as well as a card and a lifetime pass to all Knights' home athletic events for the entire family.
"He has set an incredible example in representing Christ first, modeling sacrificial serving in the giving of his talents and time."