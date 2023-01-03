Pho Eades

Pho Eades was honored recently for his service to DeMotte Christian High School.

DEMOTTE — Just before Christmas, Pho Eades was asked to once again come to a DeMotte Christian High School sporting event, ostensibly to take photos for the high school of a special event. What everyone but Pho knew that night, was that he was the star of that special even.

In an event that has been in the planning stages since last spring, Eades was honored for the hundreds of hours spread over more than a decade that he has taken thousands of photos of events at the school and given them to the students and families of the former Covenant Christian and now DeMotte Christian High School.

Eades family

Pho Eades (third from left) was joined by wife Nancy (left) and children Allison, Andrea, Grant and Amy, as he was honored at DMCHS.

