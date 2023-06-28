DEMOTTE — This year’s Touch of Dutch Grand Marshal is Peggy Michelin. She has been a resident of DeMotte for 30 years and has enjoyed volunteering where ever she can. “I love this community and town,” she said. “Volunteering was never about recognition.”
She was the clerk/treasurer for the town for 15 years before retiring at the January of this year.
Michelin is a founding member of the Fairchild House, which she said led to more opportunities for her to participate in the town. She joined the town’s park board when a seat became available, that led to joining the plan commission and BZA, and the board of NORWEJ, all of which are volunteer positions. She’s also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoys volunteering at the legion’s fish fries. She recently began another volunteer venture with Haven Hospice and joined the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club.
Although retired, she does work for Jackson Funeral Home on an “as needed” basis. Being clerk/treasurer was a part-time job. Her full-time job was with the Jasper County Library in Rensselaer, where she was the acquisition specialist for 28 years.
When she learned she would be this year’s Grand Marshal, she was reluctant, but said, “It is such an honor. I’m humbled and grateful.”
“I like helping the community,” she said.
Born and raised in Hammond, a graduate of Gavit High School, moving to DeMotte was a bit of a culture shock, but she soon learned to love her new community. “When I moved to DeMotte, there was no stop lights,” she said. “I grew to love it. People care about each other here. I love where I live!”
Learning she would be riding in the parade made her a bit nervous. She and her husband Greg Michelin volunteer to block traffic each year for the Rotary Ramble and the parade. They help with the set up before the festival and the clean up afterwards. They also work at the Knights of Columbus Beer Garden. This year, they’ll both be riding in a convertible through the parade instead, with plans to do the usual volunteer work before, during and after the festival.
Her motto in life is “Living is giving.” She will continue to give to her community, not out of need for recognition, but for the love she has for the town and the people who live here.
The Touch of Dutch Festival is held the second Saturday of August each year and will be held on Aug. 12 this year. It begins with the Rotary Ramble, a 5K walk run popular with runners from across the region. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and travels from the northside of town south to Fieldhouse Ford down Halleck St. (US 231). This year’s theme is “Fabulous Fifties” and includes a 50s fashion show. During the day, there will be events, live music, lots of food, including a variety of Dutch treats, a festival tradition.
More information about the upcoming annual festival can be found in future editions of the Kankakee Valley Post-News up to and afer the event!