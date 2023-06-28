Grand Marshal

Peggy Michelin is this year's Grand Marshal for the Touch of Dutch Parade.

 Provided

DEMOTTE — This year’s Touch of Dutch Grand Marshal is Peggy Michelin. She has been a resident of DeMotte for 30 years and has enjoyed volunteering where ever she can. “I love this community and town,” she said. “Volunteering was never about recognition.”

She was the clerk/treasurer for the town for 15 years before retiring at the January of this year.

