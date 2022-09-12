WHEATFIELD — Saturday, Sept. 10, the Wheatfield American Legion grounds filled with cars and vehicles of all years and models for its annual Patriot Car Show. The annual event brought 60+ cars for display on a beautiful morning.
American Legion members held a solemn ceremony at the huge American flag flowing from the Wheatfield Fire Department's aerial truck with a 21-gun salute in memory of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, 21 years ago. When the next car show falls on the actual day, the Legion will give a gun salute for every event from that day beginning with the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.
Among the vehicles on display was an active steam engine display, a memorial to PFC Forrest Miller, who was able to take an Honor Flight before his passing, and a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo hand signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
A raffle with numerous prizes was held throughout the day and the Sons of the American Legion sold food to the visitors to the grounds.
Cecil Williams, of Rensselaer, was happy to come to the show. He and his wife Emma, found a 1940 Ford Coupe 20 years ago sitting on the side of a road and bought it for $75. With much work and tender loving care, the car has been restored and the couple enjoy taking it out for a ride. They are members of the JC Cruisers in Rensselaer.
Trophies were given at the end of the day for a variety of categories.