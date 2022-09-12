WHEATFIELD — Saturday, Sept. 10, the Wheatfield American Legion grounds filled with cars and vehicles of all years and models for its annual Patriot Car Show. The annual event brought 60+ cars for display on a beautiful morning.

American Legion members held a solemn ceremony at the huge American flag flowing from the Wheatfield Fire Department's aerial truck with a 21-gun salute in memory of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, 21 years ago. When the next car show falls on the actual day, the Legion will give a gun salute for every event from that day beginning with the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.

Tags

Trending Food Videos