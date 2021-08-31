WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board heard from several concerned patrons on COVID-related topics at its meeting on Aug. 23.
Michael Boshaw who is the parent of a kindergarten student and fifth-grade student, stated that he received a telephone call on the very first day of school advising him that his children needed to stay home for the next 14 days due to bus contact tracing. He then questioned the validity of COVID positive test results conducted by healthcare professionals, the need for masks to be worn and the need for vaccines.
John Cosgrove, the father of three children at DeMotte Elementary, inquired about the process for having his concerns addressed regarding the wearing of masks. He feels that students should not be required to wear masks and would like to make changes at the local level to prohibit the wearing of masks. Cosgrove also questioned if Critical Race Theory is part of the curriculum in KV classrooms.
Brianne Dorn, parent of first- and fourth-graders, asked if Jasper County officials would be a first contact for parents to voice their concerns to.
Alicia Radin, parent of fourth- and fifth-graders, spoke about her knowledge that some surrounding schools had optional quarantine practices and asked if KV would consider adopting them, as well.
Cynthia Costello, who identified herself as a Critical Care Nurse, questioned why students are not allowed to return to school if they have a positive IGG antibody test, which she said is rare but does happen.
All of these concerns were addressed by school board president Jill Duttlinger, superintendent Donald Street and assistant superintendent Alisa Schnick. They advised that KVSC is following the regulations set forth by the Indiana Department of Health and that per Indiana Code, public schools must follow those regulations.
Street further advised that CRT is not part of the Indiana Standards and that KVSC follows the Indiana Standards.
It should be noted that, despite the concerns expressed, masks are currently optional at all KVSC schools.
Following the public input portion of the meeting, the minutes of the regular meeting held on Aug. 9 were approved as were Corporation Claims in the amount of $720,343.49 and Cafeteria Claims in the amount of $5,139.60.
Schnick shared the communication posted on the KV website regarding why schools must follow the Indiana Department of Health regulations and detailed how close contacts are determined and who must quarantine.
Three retirements were approved. These included KVIS head cook Connie Van Wienen, KVIS cafeteria worker Theresa Ferguson and KVIS sweeper Monica Jones. Also approved were the resignations of KVMS student council sponsor Jennifer Hendon and KVIS head custodian Brian Lilly.
Three medical leave approvals were also granted and five extra-curricular positions were approved. These included Lisa Abell as DES grade-level chair; Erin Barton as KVIS grade-level chair; Andrew and Amber Piccrilli as senior Powder Puff coaches; Paul Stephens as KVHS weight room coordinator; and Cami Eenigenburg as KVHS freshman volleyball coach.
Other items included approval to replace the heating and cooling system in the corporation office, the addition of an athletic custodian position, the purchase of four school buses and the request for a surety bond for new food service director Michael Hale and the same for food service clerk Tia Elizabeth Lynn.
Several use of facilities requests were also granted.