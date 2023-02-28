MONTICELLO — At the city’s Board of Works meeting, City Attorney George Loy discussed two properties that were cited for being dilapidated and abandoned under city ordinance. The two properties, 305 Dewey St. and 525 N. 1st St. were deemed “unsafe nuisances.”

Loy said the property owners were given an option to either demolish the structures or request a hearing. He said both requested a hearing, which was held on Oct. 11 and presented plans to improve the properties by renovating and remodeling the existing structures.

