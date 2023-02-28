MONTICELLO — At the city’s Board of Works meeting, City Attorney George Loy discussed two properties that were cited for being dilapidated and abandoned under city ordinance. The two properties, 305 Dewey St. and 525 N. 1st St. were deemed “unsafe nuisances.”
Loy said the property owners were given an option to either demolish the structures or request a hearing. He said both requested a hearing, which was held on Oct. 11 and presented plans to improve the properties by renovating and remodeling the existing structures.
The owner of the First St. property agreed to seal the structure and secure it no later than Dec. 3, with rehabilitation and remodel to be done by April 3. “it has been rehabbed wonderfully,” Loy said, and it is no longer unsafe or a nuisance. He said the property owner met the thresholds for improvements earlier than requested and asked the board to approve an order of compliance, removing the property from its former status.
As for the Dewey Street property, he said it was open and accessible and the detached garage was in bad condition. The order given the owner was to secure and demolish or rehab the garage. “It is a work in progress,” Loy said. “I anticipate an order for it shortly.”
Mayor Cathy Gross said, “It is fulfilling to see progress on these properties.”
The Board of Works approved the only bid on the RCA water main replacement project. Although the bid was above the budget and estimate of the costs, a discussion by the engineer with Baker and Tilly, financial consultants, it was determined they could accept this bid without having to change or add to the rate increases already implemented by the city council.
Wessler Engineering representative said the interest rate for a loan from the State Revolving Fund is at 1.5 - 1.7%. After the group discussed the matter, they decided this would be the best way o move forward he said. He also said this is the second project he has worked on where there was only one bidder and he’s had a couple other that had none.
The board approved the purchase of a new 2023 Caseloader backhoe for $122,133 after a discount of $56,000. It will replace the old backhoe that is 23 years old. The old backhoe will be used for stacking of biosolids at the city farm.
In employment, the board accepted the resignations of a wastewater employee and a firefighter, and approved the hire of their replacements. They also approved the hire for conditional employment of a new police officer, Phillip Turner, who hads been an officer in Winamac for eight years. He will start at level 1 due to his experience. This leaves one position to be filled for the police department to be fully staffed.