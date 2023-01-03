JASPER COUNTY— On Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Trooper Nicholas Isajczuk was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-65 at the 200 mile-marker. This location is just south of the Remington exit. Preliminary investigation shows that a black 2019 Kia was northbound when the driver drove into the median and crashed. Good Samaritans that witnessed the crash stopped and removed the driver from the car and placed him on the ground. The driver was unresponsive, so life-saving measures including CPR were performed. An ambulance arrived on scene and quickly loaded and transported the patient to Franciscan Health Lafayette East for treatment. While on the way to the hospital, EMS personnel were able to revive the driver.
Trooper Isajczuk continued his investigation at the scene and while doing an inventory of the vehicle’s contents, discovered controlled substances. Those items were secured and later submitted for further testing. The driver, identified as Joseph D. Smith, 33, from Baltimore, Ohio, later consented to a blood draw for chemical testing at the hospital. Due to the nature of Smith’s injuries, he was not incarcerated at the time of the incident, but charges are being sought through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges to be considered by the prosecutor include the following: