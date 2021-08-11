WHEATFIELD — Wilb and Peg Hamstra hosted a picnic of appreciation and gratitude to Oak Grove employees and their extended families on July 30 at Hamstra Gardens.
The picnic was scheduled to acknowledge and recognize the Oak Grove staff and their extraordinary efforts throughout the pandemic.
The event featured a festival environment fun for all Oak Grove employees and their families.
Wilb Hamstra said of the picnic, “The DeMotte area community wishes to acknowledge and say thank you in a meaningful way to the wonderful employees at Oak Grove. We wish to share our appreciation for their hard work and dedication and wonderful care that the residents of Oak Grove receive day in and day out and especially to acknowledge their extra efforts throughout the pandemic.”