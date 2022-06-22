Merrillville, Ind. — NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations who provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana, according to a news release.
Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted now through August 5, 2022, with grant awards announced during the week of August 22.
Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders, police and fire department fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, and training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines, and child-related safety education.
Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training are invited to submit a grant request through NIPSCO’s online request site at NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
When applying online, please select the “Safety” option from the “Area of Impact” drop-down box on the application.
Documents to submit with a grant request include:
1. Defined project goals
2. Defined alignment with project and community priorities
3. Detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact
4. Overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website etc) and how it will benefit your organization
About NIPSCO:
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.