NIPSCO logo

Balanced outcome supports safe operations, infrastructure improvements, sustainability and enhanced customer experience

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its electric rates, effective August 2023. The newly approved rates will be phased in over a multi-step process to spread out the changes to customer bills beginning in August 2023, with the remaining changes applied in 2024.

Tags