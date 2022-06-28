BROOK — After five years of work to breathe life back into the sprawling estate of George Ade (1866-1944), a humorist, columnist and playwright who built his Hazelden Estate along the Iroquois River west of Brook, the George Ade Historical Preservation Society was able to unveil a new historical marker and a statue of Ade Sunday evening. A festival to honor the day brought crowds to the estate for the festivities.
Newton County Economic Development Director Tim Myers said the historical marker is the third one in the county. In 2019, he received a call from the Indiana Historical Bureau telling him there were no markers in Newton County and how that could be addressed.
The first marker was set up in Morocco in honor of Sam Rice, a baseball Hall of Fame member. The second was placed at Kentland’s Cass Park and the third commemorates the Taft rally Ade held at the Hazelden Estate for William Howard Taft as he made his bid for presidency in1908.
The fourth marker unveiled Sunday commemorates the man himself. Casey Pfeiffer, historical marker program manager for the Indiana Historical Bureau, said Indiana has few historical markers commemorating authors from Indiana’s historical past. She thanked Krissy Wright, who spearheads the restoration project, for “taking up the torch and running with this project.”
With the help of the George Ade Historical Preservation Commission, Newton County Historical Society and the Washington-Iroquois Preservation Society, the estate is being brought back to its former glory, when in his time, Ade entertained the elite of society at his home near Brook. There is a blog on the bureau’s website all about George Ade and all the historical markers throughout the state.
Before unveiling the statue, Mike Davis, a member of the George Ade Historic Preservation Commission, brought an unexpected artifact to be placed in the main house, which serves as a museum. Bill and Debbie Brown of Jasper County, while renovating their home, found an artifact in the wall underneath plaster. It is a poster for the Taft Rally and was remarkably preserved within the wall. Wright said it was amazing that they were able to remove it from the wall and have it mounted still in one piece. It was donated to the museum and was a pleasant surprise to the society members.
Davis spoke about Ade, saying he had 400 fables published and was a syndicated columnist. He became a playwright and had three of his plays posted on Broadway at the same time, a very rare event. He is the “father of the American musical,” Davis explained. In his play “Sultan of Sulu,” Ade collaborated on the music and lyrics.
He then got involved in politics, hosting four US Presidents at his Hazelden estate. He also became a philanthropist raising money for veterans of WWI, hosting a Soldiers and Sailors gathering with 25,000 attendees. He also donated a “great deal” to his alma mater, Purdue and the Ross-Ade stadium is named in his honor and more.
“He serves as an inspiration to the people of this county,” Davis said. “If you do it correctly, you can do great things.”
Wright said she and a crew gathered five years ago, tasked with preserving the estate. Their first task was to have an architectural study of the house and carriage house. They have received grants to help them with the project. They applied and received the first historical marker at the estate, and came up with some “strategic visioning” with four goals: to preserve history and Ade’s legacy with the museum; restoring the carriage house as a community resource, “offering seasonal programming, private rental opportunities and meeting spaces;” restoring the original garden to offer a backdrop for family outings, educational activities, weddings and other events and adding the Newton County Visitors Center in the west wing of the main house.
She said they took their presentation to the county council and “they said yes!” She said they gave the crew permission to get some construction documents to bring the house back to its original splendor.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority launched a crowd funding campaign to expand and preserve the Hazelden Estate into a community gathering place. The goal is to raise $50,000 by Aug. 25, and receive a dollar for dollar matching grant as part of the CreatINg Places Program.
“So many influential writers and artists have called the Hoosier state their home,” Crouch said in a press release. “We’re thrilled for this opportunity to revitalize George Ade’s estate while creating opportunities for community engagement for years to come.”
“We see this project as a celebration of the history of Newton County,” said Davis. “It’s a renewed vision for Hazelden Estate that will not only recreate George Ade’s historic gardens, but also bring families and communities together through its distinct museum, visitors center, and event space.”
Davis said, “We hope you open your wallets!”
Before its unveiling, Wright said the statue was completed by J. Hall Carpenter and will eventually be moved to the gardens once they’ve been restored.
The museum was open for the public to view the many artifacts inside including elaborate silver tea sets and punch bowls, items from Ade’s overseas travels, and photos from the large gatherings he hosted in his home along with correspondence to and from Ade. There is even a dinosaur tooth among the collection.