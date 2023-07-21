New this year! In an effort to get more floats, the parade judging staff at McColly Real Estate is awarding the Best Parade Float. This can be from any category, but will be need to be a float to be eligible. The theme for this year is Fabulous Fifties! If you have a float, you will automatically be entered to win. So get your best Float ideas flowing and register today!
Deadline to register for the Touch of Dutch Parade is Aug. 6! If you enter after Aug. 6, you will be put to the end of the parade route.