DUNNS BRIDGE – Residents along the Kankakee River can breathe a sigh of relief as the swelling waters have begun to recede. With the rain and snowfall last week, the Kankakee River began to rise. The National Weather Service posted a flood watch for the Dunns Bridge area and west towards Kouts and Wheatfield beginning on Sunday, March 5. A flood warning was issued for the Shelby area as the waters there began to rise to the flood stage levels.
The watch and warning have since been cancelled as the river has crested and begun to recede along the northern Jasper and Newton County portions of the river. At Dunns Bridge, where a marker tracks the river’s water levels, the flood stage is set at 10 ft. with the river cresting on March 7, at 9.4 ft. and is forecast to drop as the week progresses. On Wednesday morning, at 7 a.m., the level had dropped only slightly to 9.42 ft.