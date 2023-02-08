My 90-year-old neighbor used to tell me that he was going out fishing… not catching, but fishing. It’s about the experience, he’d tell me. And that is how it is with me and birding… it’s about the experience. Attempting to see some birds – sometimes being able to watch and identify them, and sometimes not. It’s not always easy, especially when the birds are small! So, when I am feeling like having some birding success, I often set my sights on the larger birds.

Should you visit to Kankakee Sands in February there is a very good chance that you may get to see one of our larger prairie birds—the rough-legged hawk (Buteo lagopus). With a wingspan of 53 inches, there is a good chance you’ll notice it when it is soaring overhead!

Tags

Trending Food Videos