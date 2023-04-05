Steve Buyer

STEVE BUYER served as a U.S. Congressman from 1993-2011.

NEW YORK — Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer is scheduled to be sentenced on four counts of securities fraud by Judge Richard Berman of the United States District Court for Southern District of New York on July 11.

Buyer, a Republican from Indiana who was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-2011, was convicted by a New York jury last month of trading inside information he learned in 2018 as a consultant to T-Mobile US ahead of its $23 billion merger with Sprint.

