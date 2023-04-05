NEW YORK — Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer is scheduled to be sentenced on four counts of securities fraud by Judge Richard Berman of the United States District Court for Southern District of New York on July 11.
Buyer, a Republican from Indiana who was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-2011, was convicted by a New York jury last month of trading inside information he learned in 2018 as a consultant to T-Mobile US ahead of its $23 billion merger with Sprint.
According to court documents, Buyer bought Sprint stock when he learned from a T-Mobile executive that the telecommunications companies were talking about a merger. He was found to have engaged in another insider trading scheme in 2019.
Born at the Jasper County Hospital in Rensselaer and a graduate of North White High School in Monon, Buyer, 64, denied trading on inside information at the trial, which began on March 1.
According to Reuters news service, Buyer’s attorney argued that concrete evidence proving Buyer had inside information did not exist, and his client made the decisions to buy the stocks based on public information.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in the case urged the jury to focus on the timing of Buyer’s trades, which came as employees at his client companies learned about the mergers.