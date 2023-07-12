DEMOTTE — A DeMotte man was seriously injured on July 4, when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Carol Ct. and 600 West, south of State Rd. 10. According to the police report, Anthony Stone was riding north on 600 West when Paula Koontz of DeMotte pulled into the roadway from Carol Ct. The report states he braked hard leaving a 154 ft. braking skid on the road before striking Kootnz’ Dodge Ram truck in front of the driver side rear tire. The motorcycle left the roadway and impacted a gas line indicator. Stone was ejected from the cycle and suffered incapacitating injuries to his entire body.
The accident reports states Koontz said she stopped at the intersection and checked both directions multiple times before proceeding into the intersection. She said as she was turning onto 600 West, she saw the motorcycle coming towards her at a high rate of speed and she was unable to avoid the collision. She agreed to a breath test, which was negative for alcohol.