DeMOTTE — American Reformed Church in DeMotte will host a mobile food pantry on Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until all the food is distributed.
The church is located at 1021 S. Halleck St. in DeMotte.
Food from the mobile pantry, sponsored by Franciscan Alliance, will be distributed by drive-through due to COVID-19 concerns. Those who participate will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. No one is to arrive prior to 9:30 a.m., CST.
The mobile food pantry is provided by Food Finders, part of the Feeding America Initiative. It is meant to supplement the local food pantries, not replace them.
Jasper County has been identified as an area in need of additional food for low- and no-income individuals and families. Monthly income guidelines for recipients are as follows according to household size: 1 — $1,986; 2 — $2,686; 3 — $3,386; 4 — $4,086; 5 — $4,786; 6 — $5,486.
For each additional household member, add $700 per month.
Possible items to be distributed November 5th at the mobile food pantry include frozen meat, breads and baked goods, beverages, fresh produce, snacks and dry goods and pasta. Please bring a laundry basket or box to carry items home.
For additional information, contact Alex Buckles at abuckles@food-finders.org , or Food Finders at (765) 471-0062.