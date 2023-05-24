LAFAYETTE — The entire eighth-grade at Kankakee Valley Middle School got a dose of reality last week as they took an excursion to Lafayette to participate in the Junior Achievement Finance Park. Pod 81 went on Tuesday, May 16 and Pod 82 did the same two days later on Thursday.
The J.A. Finance Park is located at the Lafayette YMCA and takes up a room the size of a small gymnasium. The room is set up with a meeting area in the center, surrounded by rooms set up to resemble various businesses ranging from banks to health care facilities.
The storefronts were manned by volunteers from both Lafayette and from businesses local to the KV School Corporation. The experience was funded by DeMotte State Bank, and coordinated by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, who also sent several workers to assist.
Each storefront was sponsored by various businesses in the greater Lafayette area. These included Caterpillar, Kirby Risk, Tipmont REMC, State Farm, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Bob Rohrman Sales, Horizon Bank, IU Arnett Healthcare and the Better Business Bureau.
Students were broken into groups of 10 or less, issued an iPad and then made their way from building to building where they entered data on their iPads that helped determine their possible futures. Students learned about the cost of housing, vehicles, utilities, insurance and education. They also encountered other real-life circumstances such as having children, losing a job and inflation. They were then shown what would be left after paying their bills.
Most students were amazed as they neared the end of the day at how much of their imaginary income was eaten up by expenses that they could not avoid, leaving much less than they imagined as disposable income.