LAFAYETTE — The entire eighth-grade at Kankakee Valley Middle School got a dose of reality last week as they took an excursion to Lafayette to participate in the Junior Achievement Finance Park. Pod 81 went on Tuesday, May 16 and Pod 82 did the same two days later on Thursday.

The J.A. Finance Park is located at the Lafayette YMCA and takes up a room the size of a small gymnasium. The room is set up with a meeting area in the center, surrounded by rooms set up to resemble various businesses ranging from banks to health care facilities.

