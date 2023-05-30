DEMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion held Memorial Day ceremonies in cemeteries where the fallen have been buried, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, at the veterans memorial downtown and concluding in a service at the Legion. Boy Scout Troop 167 assisted in the ceremonies, including marching with the Legion members into Halleck Street, which was closed to traffic for the short solemn ceremony at the memorial, which included a prayer, flag lowering to half-staff, 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
The guest speaker at the American Legion Hall was Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter, who has previously spoken at Veterans Day ceremonies in DeMotte. He spoke about his grandfather Floyd Myers, who served during WWI and his sister, who also served during the first World War.