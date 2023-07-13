KVPN Breaking News stock image

HAMMOND- Kathy Lynch, age 64, of Kouts, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after being found guilty of nine counts of willful failure to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), following a 3-day jury trial in March 2023, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Lynch was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release.