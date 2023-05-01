WHEATFIELD — R-E-S-P-E-C-T was the R.O.A.R. characteristic of the month for April at Kankakee Valley Middle School and 10 students were honored for their exhibition of that trait. Each student was chosen by the staff in various departments and pods of the school for exemplifying respect.
Pod 61 recognized Zoe Weiland as their student of the month for April. Zoe is always smiling and prepared for class. She gives a positive and respectful presence to her teachers and peers. She is the type of young lady that can be counted on to bring a smile, words of encouragement, and a strong work ethic with her to class, and is a model student. Weiland is always eager to help others and defines all aspects of our R.O.A.R philosophy but excels in respect.
The Pod 62 teachers were pleased to announce that Dakota Mulyk was their Student of the Month for April. Dakota is a great asset to every classroom that she is a part of. She treats all students and staff with respect on a daily basis. She has a wonderful work ethic and participates in class. She always completes her work with careful thought and consideration. She’s a positive role model for her fellow classmates and is witty and has a good sense of humor too.
Pod 71 chose Grayce Stalbaum for April Student of the Month. Grayce demonstrates respect by always being prepared for class and completing her work on time. She can always be counted on to help both her teachers and classmates. Grayce has a strong work ethic and positive attitude. She treats everyone with respect daily.
The Pod 72 teachers picked Josslyn Holford as their April Student of the Month. Josslyn is a positive and friendly student. She has such a pleasant and cooperative spirit that she’s quite popular among her group of friends. Her easy going manner is her typical demeanor, but she’s all business when it comes to paying attention, participating in classroom discussions, and completing her homework. She treats all her student responsibilities with the respect they deserve.
Pod 81 chose Josh Cassaday for student of the month. Josh shows respect by being polite to all his teachers across the board. He has been showing up to class with his work completed, and making sure that all work is accounted for. Josh participates in class, and always has an answer ready.
Pod 82 chose Adam Misch as their Student of the Month for April. Adam is a diligent, hard-working student who is always on top of his assignments and demonstrates great responsibility both in and out of class. He does not hesitate to ask questions and participate in class and is also pleasant and friendly to others.
Physical Education and Health picked sixth grader Alyssa Groen. Alyssa excels in her skills tests and is at the very top of all of them. She is also a very hard worker that does very well in team sports. An excellent sprinter and jumper, she is currently on the KVMS track and field team as well as part of the drama production team! She is a very respectful young lady and very deserving of this award.
The Fine Arts Department recognized Samantha Urban as student of the month for April. Samantha is frequently a positive voice in orchestra and the violin section, always willing to help and uplift others. She respects herself and her teachers by coming to class prepared and ready to work, giving nothing short of 100% each day.
Unified Arts chose to recognize Abihail Ozuna Villar for the April Student of the Month. When Abihail came to KVMS she jumped right in and got to work without skipping a beat. She has never let any language barrier get in her way. She is well aware of what is expected of her and works hard every day to meet those expectations. Her hard work and dedication is visible every day in class. Abihail does not make any excuses and never hesitates to ask for help or guidance to improve her assignments or art projects. She is the ideal student to have in class. She does not let anything get in the way of her education. She is resilient and does whatever it takes to be successful. She is always prepared and ready to learn. She is respectful to everyone she comes in contact with every day.
The office staff selected Isabelle Ritchie as the April student of the month. Isabelle is incredibly helpful in her role as office aide. She is eager to take on tasks and responsibilities to help out the office staff. She is respectful, kind, and compassionate. She has proven herself in the classroom as a solid student who has set herself up for success at KVHS.