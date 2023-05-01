Kankakee Valley Middle School April Students of the Month

KVMS honored these students for respect. The April students of the month are: (front) Dakota Mulyk, Samantha Urban and Josslyn Holford, (rear) Alyssa Groen, Grayce Stalbaum, Josh Cassaday, Adam Misch and Isabelle Ritchie.

 Provided

WHEATFIELD — R-E-S-P-E-C-T was the R.O.A.R. characteristic of the month for April at Kankakee Valley Middle School and 10 students were honored for their exhibition of that trait. Each student was chosen by the staff in various departments and pods of the school for exemplifying respect.

Pod 61 recognized Zoe Weiland as their student of the month for April. Zoe is always smiling and prepared for class. She gives a positive and respectful presence to her teachers and peers. She is the type of young lady that can be counted on to bring a smile, words of encouragement, and a strong work ethic with her to class, and is a model student. Weiland is always eager to help others and defines all aspects of our R.O.A.R philosophy but excels in respect.