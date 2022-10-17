White County VSO

White County Veteran Services Officer Nathan Baker assists veterans with benefits, spousal benefits and health care options they are entitled to receive.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

WHITE COUNTY — The White County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Nathan Baker is busy helping veterans to receive benefits they may not know they are entitled to and he helps them navigate the Veterans Affair system. He is a veteran of the US Army, having received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the War in Afghanistan. He served from 2008 to 2013 and he said, he has “dabbled” in Veterans Affairs since his discharge.

Baker said he couldn’t find a good VSO after his discharge, and he wanted to make sure no one else “falls through the cracks.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos