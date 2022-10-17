WHITE COUNTY — The White County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Nathan Baker is busy helping veterans to receive benefits they may not know they are entitled to and he helps them navigate the Veterans Affair system. He is a veteran of the US Army, having received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the War in Afghanistan. He served from 2008 to 2013 and he said, he has “dabbled” in Veterans Affairs since his discharge.
Baker said he couldn’t find a good VSO after his discharge, and he wanted to make sure no one else “falls through the cracks.”
Baker said many of the White County veterans do not know the type of benefits they are eligible for, and don’t know how to ask. He also helps with health care for veterans and gets them the compensation for ailments that have resulted from their time in service.
Veterans Affairs has a community care program for health care without having to go to a VA clinic. It is based on the distance from the nearest VA clinic and the time it takes to get in to see a VA doctor. For instance, he said, veterans who qualify, can get hearing aides in Monticello instead of having to travel to Lafayette, where the nearest VA clinic is located.
Health care is a separate issue from benefits, Baker explained. Benefits, he said, are not charity or a hand out; benefits are compensation for service to our country.
He said he usually schedules an hour for a veteran wanting to know more about benefits and health care options. He helps file paperwork for their DD214, discharge papers, if they don’t have a copy. He even does house calls if a veteran cannot come in to the office, which is located at 120 N. Main St. in Monticello, just north of the county courthouse.
The office also provides transportation service to the county veterans. White County provides the vehicle for the service. “That’s what’s unique about White County,” he said. “Anything I’ve asked for, the commissioners have always said ‘yes’ for veterans. The county is extremely happy to help out anyway they can,” Baker said.
He said over 100 successful claims have come out of the office since he was hired. Right now, he said, they are focusing on Vietnam veterans. “Stop in and give us 15 minutes of your time,” he said. He’ll help them find the right benefits. “Everything is done right here, they just have to show up.”
Application and filing is all done online. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments can be made outside of those hours if need be. He is willing to fit it into the veteran’s schedule.
Baker also gives presentations to businesses or companies who reach out to discuss veterans’ benefits and spousal benefits that are also available.
There are different benefits for different generations of veterans, he said. “It’s best to come in and talk in person so we can ask the right questions.”
He helps veterans and their spouses find support groups nearby. He is especially fond of the Project Horses & Heroes run by Scott Allen at Courage Rock Stable. It is a group of veterans and first responders that work with horses and learn riding skills or other equine ground activities as a therapy for those suffering from PTSD or other mental and physical issues. To be a part of the program, it isn’t necessary to have a diagnosis of PTSD, just a need. “It’s a very successful program we have for PTSD,” he said. To learn more about the program, contact Baker at 574-583-5937 or Scott Allen at 574-870-8430 or visit the website www.couragerock.rocks for more information.
In November, the AMVETS will host a special “Welcome Home Celebration” honoring Vietnam veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, starting at noon, after the Veterans Day parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. All veterans and the community are invited to attend. There will be live music, free food and a presentation by the Twin Lakes High School. AMVETS is offering free rides home for the veterans as well.
AMVETS is located at 219 Northwestern Ave. in Monticello.