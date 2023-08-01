ISP logo

LAKE COUNTY — On Sunday, at approximately 10:09 a.m., Master Trooper Russell Hayes responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at the exit ramp to 61st Avenue.  Preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Honda was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane. 

The driver, identified as Jennifer R. Benton, 37, from Wheatfield, made a sudden lane change to exit the interstate onto 61st Ave. when the Honda struck the right rear of a semi that had stopped in the gore area.  The gore area is the paved portion of the shoulder between the ramp and the interstate. 

