WHEATFIELD – The Wheatfield Town Council announced at their April 27 meeting Town Marshal Jamie Patrick resigned the end of April and would be replaced with interim officer Jim Gehring, who has filled in as interim marshal previously. With councilwoman Diana Borg absent, a resolution to approve a salary for Gehring was tabled until the May meeting when they have a full board.
Council President Robin Gear said Patrick had passed his bar exam on his first try and had already found a job. He said Patrick will likely stay on as a part-time deputy.
Bids for roofing of the old town hall and the current town hall were opened at the meeting with three bids coming in for the project. The roof on the current town hall needs to be replaced on the front side. The back side had been replaced previously. The roof on the old building needs replaced on the back of the roof. Gear said it was in “really bad shape.”
The lowest bid, from Taylor Roofing, was accepted at $28,350 for both buildings.
A dispute between Clerk Treasurer Deborah Norberg and property owner Don Meyers over whose responsibility it is to pay for a septic clean out. Meyers said the problem was on the town’s side and Norberg argued it was not. Rensselaer Septic did the work to unplug the line. Gear said he would talk to them to resolve the issue. He said, “If it’s the town’s problem, we’ll pump it every month.”
Gear also explained the town is doubling the capacity of the sewer system next year and will be opening bids for the project at the May meeting.
He also pointed out that the decision on whether or not to pay is the town council’s decision and not the clerk/treasurer’s. “It’s a board decision,” he said.
Melanie Way, council liaison for the park, reported the water had been turned on at the park and a leak was fixed after discovering it once water was turned back on for the season. She said the gathering for Stowers went well. The local grocery store celebrated its 75th anniversary with free hot dogs and drinks at the park on Saturday, April 22.
New Jasper County Economic Development Executive Director Sara DeYoung introduced herself to the board and asked about the status of a tax abatement for Wheatfield Grain. Gear said the town has no ordinance for tax abatements and will be looking at that at the May meeting.
“We want to help you do things you’re interested in doing,” DeYoung said, including working on the tax abatement issue.