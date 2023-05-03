Interim town marshal

Jasper County Deputy Jim Gehring will be interim town marshal in Wheatfield until a new marshal is hired.

WHEATFIELD – The Wheatfield Town Council announced at their April 27 meeting Town Marshal Jamie Patrick resigned the end of April and would be replaced with interim officer Jim Gehring, who has filled in as interim marshal previously. With councilwoman Diana Borg absent, a resolution to approve a salary for Gehring was tabled until the May meeting when they have a full board.

Council President Robin Gear said Patrick had passed his bar exam on his first try and had already found a job. He said Patrick will likely stay on as a part-time deputy.