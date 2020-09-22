WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council looked at the possibility of moving funds to cover a $42,000 shortfall in the town’s general fund budget. The town’s accounting firm said the town is in “very good shape” for the 2021 budget despite the shortfall because the town does have cash reserves to make up the difference.
Allison Huenemann, with Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors, advised caution “going forward,” but there are options to relieve the general fund without making drastic reductions. She suggested the council could shift money from the town’s paving fund, and next year, shift the money back. Speaking via Zoom, she looked at the latest updated local income tax numbers from the Dept. of Local Government Finance (DLGF) and came up with an even gloomier amount. She said the shortfall could be as much as $67,000, but still didn’t feel the need to be overly concerned.
Clerk Treasurer Deborah Norberg said she is working on making further reductions to lessen the deficit. Huenemann said they expect to see effects from COVID-19 into 2022. Although the town has cash reserves to relieve the shortage, it isn’t advisable to continue to do so not wanting to deplete those resources.
The budget will come before the council at the October meeting for adoption, where it will then go down state for approval.
New town marshall to attend Police Academy
At the August meeting, the Wheatfield Town Council approved the hire of Jamie Patrick as the town marshal; however, Patrick needed to attend the police academy in Indianapolis before stepping into the role. When he has completed the required training, he will be sworn in to the position. In the meantime, interim marshal James Gehring will continue to fill in.
Halloween hours set
The council set Halloween hours for Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. as long as Gov. Holcomb does not cancel it. Those who wish to participate should turn their porch lights on. Trick or Treaters are asked to social distance and wear masks and also to have fun.
Family Dollar plans November opening
Building Commissioner Mark Slaughter reported the Family Dollar, under construction at the corner of SR 49 and SR 10, is “coming along” with Nov. 1 planned as opening day. He said there have been 41 permits written so far this year, including five or six for new construction.
A concerned citizen asked if the speed on SR 10 could be reduced from 45 mph to 35 because traffic backs up onto 10 in the mornings with many parents opting to drive their children to school rather than ride the bus. She said it is dangerous when traffic doesn’t slow down on the highway and there have been close calls. Councilman Robin Gear informed her the state highway controls the speed limits and they have already said the limit would not be lowered. He did offer to contact INDOT again on the issue, but he said, “I wouldn’t be hopeful.”