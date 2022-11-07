WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Lions hosted their annual Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31, in the Wheatfield Elementary Gymnasium. The contest is popular with children and adults, as well, as anyone who enters walks away with a cash prize ranging from $2 to $100.

The contestants gather in a circle around the gym floor and march counterclockwise as the judges make their choices. As a group or individual is chosen, they are put into the circle until 10 main winners are selected. The remaining contestants each received a crisp $2 bill and returned to the stands while the winners were announced by Club President Robert Tillema.

