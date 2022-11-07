WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Lions hosted their annual Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31, in the Wheatfield Elementary Gymnasium. The contest is popular with children and adults, as well, as anyone who enters walks away with a cash prize ranging from $2 to $100.
The contestants gather in a circle around the gym floor and march counterclockwise as the judges make their choices. As a group or individual is chosen, they are put into the circle until 10 main winners are selected. The remaining contestants each received a crisp $2 bill and returned to the stands while the winners were announced by Club President Robert Tillema.
The Wheatfield Lions Club would like to congratulate the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest.
Winning top prize was "The Addams Family" portrayed by Sasha, Ella, Molly, Jack and Lucy Bernstein, Evan Hildebrand, Terry Whitaker, Carollee Kerns, and Terry and Quinn Miller. Each family member portrayed a different character from the classic TV series. The family received $100 for their efforts.
In at second and winning $75 was Wyatt Easton Schwanke who was dressed as the Titanic, complete with working lights. Showing in third was Owen Warzyniak in his “Doctor Octopus” costume. He received $60.
Fourth, winning $50 was Gannon Laud as a box of macaroni and cheese, and fifth was Syera Born’s scarecrow. She won $40.
Those chosen as sixth through 10th each won $10 as Honorable Mentions. These included: "El Canto" (RJ Howard, Heather Marshall and Maggie Howard); "Up" (Levi and Jase Warzyniak); "Pillsbury Dough Boy" Barrett Murphy (see Weekly Smile); "Wednesday Addams" Stella Ackerman; and "Chucky" Frankie Sobocinski.
The Lions Club would like to thank everyone else who participated, as well as the four judges that came from the Rensselaer Lions Club to choose the winners and the Kankakee Valley School Corporation and Wheatfield Elementary for the use of the gym.
The Wheatfield Lions Club is a service organization representing both Wheatfield and DeMotte that provides free vision screening and the loan of medical equipment to those in need. Additionally, they provide numerous scholarships and monetary awards to the area children.