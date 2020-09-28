WHEATFIELD — A call went out to Wheatfield Fire on Sept. 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a home on 1225 North in Kankakee Township for a house fire. The fire, which started in the laundry room, had breached the roof when firefighters arrived. Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff said the fire burnt the whole east side of the home with the majority of the damage in the laundry room and a hallway.
Ratliff said there was no one home at the time. One of the residents had been gone and returned to find smoke issuing from the home. A family pet was removed and there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.
Keener Fire was called to assist with a full response.
As the fire was visible from the outside, the firefighters first attacked it from the outside before going inside to drive the fire back and prevent it from spreading through the structure. Ratliff said the portion of the home not burnt received extensive smoke damage and the home would not be livable.
Firefighters were on scene for around two and a half hours and used over 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames. The Wheatfield department used the new tanker housed at the new station in Kankakee Township for the second time, and they had plenty of water to work with.
While the two departments were on the call, Rensselaer Fire sent a crew to be on stand by at Keener’s station in case another call came in.