WHEATFIELD - Despite the chilly 37-degree weather, the annual Wheatfield Easter Egg Hunt went off without a hitch on Saturday, April 1. The weather wasn't an April Fool's Day joke and severely curtailed the number of children and adults that showed up to gather plastic eggs from the park at the Wheatfield American Legion Post.
Bundled in hard-core winter gear, the kids still had huge smiles on their faces as the raced to get their share of the 17, 679 eggs spread over four areas. The original game plan had been to have different areas for different ages and limit the number of eggs gathered but with the weather and a smaller than normal attendance, those rules were "frozen."
This year's hunt, like those in recent history, was run by Glenn and Heather Susnis and the Friends of Jasper-Newton American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) and the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce, which joined forces to host the extravaganza. This will be the last for the Friends of ABATE, as they've decided to take some time off and the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce will step up to take their place, although, as Glenn told the crowd, "I live in Wheatfield so you know I won't stay away."
Each child was gifted a plastic decorated egg basket as they arrived and most had numbers on the bottom of them After the actual hunt, random numbers were called and if the child had the corresponding number on their bucket, they won their choice of numerous gifts and toys, including four bicycles. The Easter Bunny even made an appearance.
Contributing to the success of the event were several groups who helped prepare for the event. In addition to the members of the JC Friend of ABATE, Grace Fellowship Church and the DeMotte Christian High School students helped stuff the eggs.