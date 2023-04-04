WHEATFIELD - Despite the chilly 37-degree weather, the annual Wheatfield Easter Egg Hunt went off without a hitch on Saturday, April 1. The weather wasn't an April Fool's Day joke and severely curtailed the number of children and adults that showed up to gather plastic eggs from the park at the Wheatfield American Legion Post.

Bundled in hard-core winter gear, the kids still had huge smiles on their faces as the raced to get their share of the 17, 679 eggs spread over four areas. The original game plan had been to have different areas for different ages and limit the number of eggs gathered but with the weather and a smaller than normal attendance, those rules were "frozen."

