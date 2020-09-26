MONTICELLO — Local nonprofits in White, Jasper and Pulaski counties are still receiving assistance through the White County United Way Community Relief Fund.
September recipients include Medaryville Nursery School, St. Augustine School in Rensselaer, and Wheatfield Fire Department.
Wheatfield Fire Department acquired funding to allow them to continue to assist local EMT professionals with necessary equipment they would not typically need outside of a pandemic.
Medaryville Nursery School received funding to allow them to increase distancing among children, which could later include more children.
St. Augustine School received assistance so they can enhance distancing and improve distanced instruction.
The White County United Way’s Community Relief Fund has been able to meet the immediate needs of nonprofits in White, Pulaski and Jasper counties that have been the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the total funding dispersed to these organizations comes to $62,960.
“The United Way is now directing its focus to how it can help strengthen the overall social service response in the region,” White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson said. “The goal is to become more aware of social service gaps in our communities and use its resources to both immediately respond and create an environment of lasting change. The Community Relief Fund is a great avenue to assist in finding these community based solutions for current crises and beyond.”
The Community Relief Fund is a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. The White County United Way is in partnership with the Community Foundation of White County, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Any non-profit social service organization in White, Jasper or Pulaski counties that may be suffering the physical, social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or those who will be providing services to residents during the long-term recovery may apply for assistance through the grant.
Applications for October will be due at midnight Oct. 10. Interested organizations should visit whitecountyunitedway.org and download the grant application found on the Community Relief Fund page.
For more information, contact Jenkinson at whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com, or call 574-583-6544.