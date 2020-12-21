WHEATFIELD — Each year, the students at Wheatfield Elementary get a lesson in civics through a “service learning project,” which in the past has included donating food and money to the local food pantry. This year, their service project was to raise money for Mobility Ministries, which builds carts for disabled adults and children in Malawi. An all-volunteer crew builds the carts that cost about $300 a cart.
With 367 students, Principal Cathy Vollmer said, they figured if each child brought in $1, the school could pay for one cart. The students, intrigued by the carts, doubled that expectation, bringing in $600, enough for two of the brightly colored hand propelled carts.
For the last few weeks, the children have been able to not only see the carts, but drive one. The physical use of the carts made them realize how important they are for disabled persons to get around. They were inspired to donate even more. Teachers also explained how the carts are built and used by disabled people in Malawi, who would otherwise have to crawl to get around.
Mobility Ministries DeMotte founders Bob and Arla Gabrielse visited the school and accepted the donation from a few third grade students on Dec. 17. Arla said, “It thrills our hears when children have that kind of compassion and desire to help others. They got a feel for what another child feels using one of these (carts). It gives them dignity. Even a child has dignity.”
Mobility Ministries Inc. is a part of Mobility Worldwide. The DeMotte facility builds adult carts and a facility in Holland, Michigan, produces carts for children. The carts are built of sturdy wood and metal parts, built to last for many years. The carts are self-propelled by the users’ arms. In Malawi, the poor who are disabled are usually unable to go to school or find work because of their inability to get around. The carts give that person a way to be educated, and productive.
Despite the pandemic, the volunteers in DeMotte are still able to build the carts from the first cut of wood to the last wheel.
To learn more about the ministry, visit the website: https://mobilityworldwide.org/affiliates/indiana-demotte. Online donations can be made through the website as well. It is located at 12352 N 550 W (across from Kankakee Valley Intermediate School). The phone number is 219-789-8617 or email at MobilityMinistries@MobilityMinistries.org.
Vollmer said the school teaches the students that Christmas is about giving. The students went beyond their goal of giving for this year’s special project.