WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield Days have begun at Centennial Park in Wheatfield, where vendors come to sell their wares. The market began on June 4 and runs every first and third Saturday of the month through Sept. 3. The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce is organizing the market day and each one will have its own theme.
Organizing the event for the chamber, Kristi Pruim explained the first market’s theme was tied into the library’s theme for its summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” with crafts for children to work on. On the 18th, children had the opportunity to make a chalk drawing on the pavement in the park and the vendors were asked to vote on a winner. The winner will receive an outdoor activities basket, which includes sidewalk chalk and other fun items and four tickets to bowl at Wheatfield Lanes.
The next market will be held July 2, where free face painting will be offered. The market runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
On July 16, a free community picnic will be offered beginning at 3 p.m. The event will also be held at Centennial Park and everyone is welcome. There is no cost for food or festivities. Food includes roasted hog, hamburgers and hot dogs. The community is invited to bring side dishes and desserts. The picnic is sponsored by the Community Impact Maker, Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce, Town of Wheatfield and Cakes & Cups. The regular market will be held the 16th from 9 a.m. to noon as well.
So far, there are 26 vendors scheduled for at least one of the market Saturdays and there is room for more. To be part of the event, contact Pruim at Farmers Insurance, 219-202-0101 or the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce for information.