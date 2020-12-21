WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council met for the last time in 2020 on Thursday evening with a short agenda. The board listened to complaints from residents vowing to resolve the issues brought to the table. One couple complained of a neighbor’s camper blocking the alley and the beehives the neighbor keeps. Another complained of debris left behind after a ditch was dug to help with flooding.
The couple asked if alleyways were allowed to be blocked for any period of time. Councilman Robin Gear said it would depend on whether it’s actually an alley or an easement. Clerk/Treasurer Deborah Norberg said she has spoken to the man who owns the camper and thought the issue was resolved. He had told her the neighbors had reached a compromise.
“If it’s in an alley, it needs to be moved. If it’s an easement, that’s different,” Gear responded. He said the town marshal would take care of the issue, and if there are further problems to contact him personally.
The couple, Gwen and Mike Black, also complained the neighbor also has bees that are in the front yard. Gwen Black said it would be better if the bees were kept in the backyard. There is no ordinance against owning bees in the town limits or where the beehives can be located on a homeowner’s property. The property at issue is on N. Wolf St.
Gwen said she spoke with an officer, but didn’t get his name. She said, the deputy “was snotty” when he told her it was a civil issue.
Another complaint came from a resident regarding debris falling back into the ditch near her home. She said there is also broken glass and metal debris. “Who’s going to clean that?” she asked. Gear said he would go by and look at it. He said the debris was not there when he was there last.
The town is waiting on survey results from Turning Point Surveyors regarding the ditch and that a report has not been received. Norberg said she has called and left messages several times but has not heard back from the company. Council President Richard Hudgens said he would drive to the surveyor’s office at 9 a.m. when they open the next day and he said he would also look over the debris at the ditch.
In other business, the council voted to adopt the 2021 salary ordinance after the second reading of the document. The also passed a resolution with increases to building permit fees for the new year. The resolution becomes effective on Jan. 1.
Town Marshal Jamie Patrick reported a total of 36 calls for service in the last month with five calls for domestic disturbances, one for burglary, 10 suspicious vehicles or persons and six for VIN checks. He had one arrest and issued five verbal warnings. He said he assisted at saving a life of an individual who had overdosed.