DEMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion Post 440 honored local veterans on the day set aside for them with chairs spaced apart and everyone asked to wear a mask to cover their face. Traditionally, the Covenant Christian High School choir will sing at the Veterans Day ceremony, but with COVID, one student came and sang the National Anthem a capella and two students played Taps.
The scheduled guest speaker, Kankakee Valley School Superintendent Don Street was home on quarantine and Assistant Superintendent Alissa Schnick stepped into his place.
Opening the ceremony, Commander Mike Hurst said our heroes defend us 365 days a year. He said the American Legion is here to serve veterans and their families. “Our veterans need each other, but more importantly, our country needs our veterans,” he said.
Desiree Holmes sang a beautiful rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” before Schnick stepped up to the podium.
Schnick said she is not a veteran, but has many veterans in her family, including both grandfathers, who served during World War II.
Normally, the Kankakee Valley schools host Veteran Day programs to honor local veterans, but that wasn’t possible this year. Instead, KV students will learn and reflect on the meaning of the day in their classrooms. She said she hopes the students will leave the school on Veterans Day with an understanding of the day and why it is celebrated. “It’s more than just another day for celebration,” she said. “This year, the landscape and celebration looks different for us. What counts is that we understand the sacrifices our veterans have made. We are grateful for your accomplishments.”
She said now, more than ever, we need to recognize our veterans. It is important to help students connect to the importance of defending the constitution, she said.
Pastor Ed VanWijk of the DeMotte United Methodist Church gave the invocation and the benediction.
The American Legion Color Guard stepped outside to fire their gun salute to their comrades followed by the playing of “Taps” by Sawyer Gruessing and Luke Bayci, both Covenant Christian students.
The small crowd in attendance was invited to stay for a reception following the ceremony.