Detour for US 231

DEMOTTE — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will close U.S. 231 between C.R. 1000 N and C.R. 1100 N on or after Wednesday, May 17.

U.S. 231 will be closed through early June for a pipe liner and headwall replacement project. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 10 and State Road 110.

