DEMOTTE — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will close U.S. 231 between C.R. 1000 N and C.R. 1100 N on or after Wednesday, May 17.
U.S. 231 will be closed through early June for a pipe liner and headwall replacement project. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 10 and State Road 110.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store for Android
About the Indiana Department of Transportation
