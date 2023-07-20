RENSSELAER – You probably wouldn’t think that boys and girls driving farm tractors in the early morning would draw a crowd but that is exactly what happened on Saturday, July 15, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.

The event was broken into junior and senior divisions and required a written test, a parts identification exam, a safety exam and the driving competition. The parts portion, according to Judge Kent Kohlhagen, is always tough as new parts have been added to learn due to ever-changing technology.

