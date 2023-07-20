RENSSELAER – You probably wouldn’t think that boys and girls driving farm tractors in the early morning would draw a crowd but that is exactly what happened on Saturday, July 15, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
The event was broken into junior and senior divisions and required a written test, a parts identification exam, a safety exam and the driving competition. The parts portion, according to Judge Kent Kohlhagen, is always tough as new parts have been added to learn due to ever-changing technology.
That driving competition forced the competitors to maneuver through a course lined with stakes, zig and zag around obstacles, and back up, all the while pulling flatbed trailer. Safety and correctly attaching the trailer to the tractor was also required. The idea is to keep the penalties to a minimum so, like golf, the lower the score, the better.
The younger 4-H members went first in the junior division with 11-year-old Case Kohlhagen of Rensselaer coming in first. Chance Wilson, 13 of Medaryville, placed second and Blaine Woods, 12, of Remington, shown in third.
For the veteran members, Blake Cooley, 16, of Remington, came out on top. Coming in second was DeMotte’s 15-year-old Hannah Bristol, who was also the recipient of the memorial Spencer Davis Most-Improved Award. Seventeen-year-old Jeff Recker of DeMotte came in third.
All six qualified to move on to District Competition, where they can earn the right to compete at the State Competition.
The event was judged by Kent Kohlhagen and Ryne Bozell.