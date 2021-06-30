DEMOTTE, Ind. — The full Touch of Dutch festival experience will take another year off due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis. However, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce and the Town of DeMotte have cooked up a scaled-down event that they are calling the Touch of Music which will be held on August 14 from 2 to 10 PM in Spencer Park. Traditionally, the Touch of Dutch Festival is held on the second Saturday of August.
Four bands will take to the stage throughout the afternoon and evening and the event will culminate with fireworks that night. There will also be a Beer Garden and a limited number of food trucks available in the park. Additionally, there will be a Corn Hole or bags tournament held throughout the day.
Taking the stage that day are local driving rock favorites Nawty, Central Indiana’s country standouts SouthRidge, Radio Gypsy, and singer-songwriter Justin Sumler.
Both the Chamber of Commerce and a representative of the town stated that after consulting with the Jasper County Health Department, a decision was made to scale back the event but still provide something for local families to do on that day, especially after not having anything last Summer. The event normally draws people from throughout the midwest.
This event will allow people to spread out and still socially distance themselves as they listen to the bands. There will not be a parade, car show, or any craft vendors this year but all involved hope to return to a full Touch of Dutch Festival in 2022.
Further information can be found online at the Touch of Dutch Facebook page or by e-mailing the Chamber of Commerce at info@demottechamber.org.