With 84 parade entries, choosing the best would have been difficult, but the four judges of the parade picked a winner in six different categories, including the Best Float in the parade. Judges were Dory Lovely and Linda White of McColly Real Estate.
The winners of the trophies are:
Best Float - DeMotte State Bank
Best Fifties Theme Float - New Millennium Mortgage
Best Dutch Theme - Strack & Van Til's
Best Business - Varsity Sports
Best Children's Float - DeMotte Little League
Best Service Group - Jasper County Trails Club
Although it appeared rain might fall on the parade, only a few drops fell and did not dampen the fun for anyone watching, walking or riding in the parade.
Leading the parade were police vehicles from DeMotte and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office followed by the DeMotte American Legion Color Guard, their float ant their staff car.
The Kankakee Marching Band drew cheers and applause as they marched up the street playing for the crowds. The band assembled at Spencer Park after the march to participate in the opening ceremony, where they played the National Anthem and other selections.
The Kouts High School Marching Band also participated in the parade. Businesses, politicians and civic organizations brought entries as did a few farmers and their tractors. Many entries kept to the Fabulous Fifties Theme that continued throughout the day.
The "dancing horses" from Mi Ranchito Restaurant in Lowell pranced through the town with their colorfully dressed riders.
Children filled bags with candy and goodies thrown or passed out along the parade route and the KV Soccer girls' team walked up and down the street selling water, cookies and frozen popsicles to keep the parade goers hydrated.
As the parade came to an end, many headed to Spencer Park for a day of festivities that lasted until laser light show ended the long, fun-filled day.